EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

- EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s.
- Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak.
- ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working.
The EUR/USD is edging higher during the American session, trading at 1.1810 up a decent 0.07% on the day at the time of writing. Earlier in the European session, the single currency printed a daily high at 1.1831 but retreated its gains, returning to the 1.1800 area.
The market sentiment improved, with the major US stock indexes rising. The US Dollar Index keeps weakening across the board, falling 0.14%, sitting at 92.53, despite the rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield at 1.311%, up almost three basis points (bps).
In the European economic docket, the Industrial Production rose by 1.5%, better than the 0.6% increase forecasted.
Regarding ECB speakers, ECB Executive Member Isabel Schnabel commented that the markets might be overestimating risks to global growth from the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
Later on the day, the ECB Chief Economist, Philip Lane, said that he is happy that the accommodative monetary policy is helping to build core inflation in the euro area, as reported by Reuters.
The market awaits US Retail Sales
Across the pond, the US Industrial Production rose by 0.4%, a tick lower than the 0.5% foreseen by analysts. The EUR/USD reaction to the announcement was muted, while investors await the Retail Sales unveiled on Thursday, foreseen at -0.1%, following a 1.1% contraction.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD is edging higher in the daily chart, but the 1.1850 level has capped any upside moves in the last four sessions. A daily close above the latter could expose 1.1900. On the flip side, failure at 1.1850 could trigger a movement towards the downside, being the 50-day moving average the first support at 1.1807.
In the 1-hour chart, the EUR/USD has been capped by the confluence of the 50 and the 100-simple moving averages, around 1.1813-14. This is a critical level to keep the downtrend intact. Any upside breaks could push the price towards the confluence of the 200-simple moving average and September 15 daily high around 1.1833. On the other hand, a break below 1.1800 could expose September 13 swing lows around 1.1770.
The Relative Strength Index is at 47.02, aiming higher, but remains beneath the 50-midline, supporting the bearish bias.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.181
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1794
|Daily SMA50
|1.18
|Daily SMA100
|1.1936
|Daily SMA200
|1.1996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1846
|Previous Daily Low
|1.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1802
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850. US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet.
