EUR/USD clings above 1.0600 after plunging 100 pips on ECB’s decision

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will begin hiking rates in July in small increments.
- ECB’s Lagarde: Conditions to begin raising rates have been met.
- Sentiment remains negative, as global equities recorded hefty losses.
On Thursday, the EUR/USD plummeted 100 pips after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that it would lift rates in the July meeting. However, it would do so in 25 bps increments, shifting from a hawkish decision to a dovish one, as perceived by investors, which sent the euro tumbling against the greenback. At 1.0614, the EUR/USD records minimal gains of 0.03% as the Asian session starts.
Summary of ECB’s decision; the greenback remains buoyant and weighs on the EUR/USD
Recapping the ECB’s decision, the Governing Council (GC) said it would raise rates by 25 bps at its July meeting and expects it to do it again in September. Although the market penciled in 25 bps for both reunions, the ECB opened the door for a higher increase in September. However, the GC emphasized that it would depend on the medium-term inflation outlook.
In the ECB’s press conference, the President, Mrs. Lagarde, stated that the decisions “were unanimously approved” and emphasized that conditions were met to begin raising rates.
In the same meeting, the ECB updated its forecasts, with growth estimated to finish at 2.8% vs. March’s 3.7%, while inflation estimations were revised to the upside, at 6.8% from 5.1% in March.
Elsewhere, risk-aversion continues ruling the markets. US equities finished with losses between 1.94% and 2.75%, and Asian futures followed suit. Market participants flew toward safe-haven assets in the FX space, the US Dollar. Reflection of the previously mentioned is the US Dollar Index, gaining 0.74%, sitting at 103.306.
On Friday, the Eurozone calendar will feature a speech of the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde. On the US docket, the May Consumer Price Index is expected to remain unchanged at 8.3% YoY. At the same time, the core CPI for the same period is estimated to rose by 5.9% YoY, lower than April’s 6.2%.
Also read: Forex Today: The financial world is in risk aversion mode
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Thursday’s fall left the EUR/USD vulnerable to further selling pressure. On its way down, the pair broke a solid demand zone, the June 1 low at 1.0627, weekly low until June 9. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45.81 further reinforces the EUR/USD’s downward bias as the RSI accelerates its downtrend.
Therefore, the EUR/USD favors the bears. That said, the major’s first support would be 1.0600. Break below would expose the May 19 low at 1.0460, followed by the YTD low at 1.0340.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|1.0717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0636
|Daily SMA50
|1.0699
|Daily SMA100
|1.0941
|Daily SMA200
|1.1217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0672
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
