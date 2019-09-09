EUR/USD clinches tops near 1.1060 on German headlines

- EUR/USD moves higher to the 1.1055/60 band.
- German headlines point to the probability of fiscal stimulus.
- EMU Sentix Index bettered to -11.1 for the current month.
The bid tone around the European currency has been supported further following German news and lifted EUR/USD to fresh daily highs near 1.1060.
EUR/USD bid on German news, data
The pair recorded fresh 2-day highs in the boundaries of 1.1060 after the German government hinted at the likeliness of extra fiscal stimulus via an adjustment in the 2020 budget to increase public investment.
German 10-year Bund yields jumped to the vicinity of -0.58% following the headlines, shrinking the US-GE yield spread differential and favouring the upside in spot.
Earlier in the session, Investor Confidence in the euro area gauged by the Sentix index improved to -11.1 for the current month. Early this morning, German trade surplus ticked higher to €20.2 billion during July.
What to look for around EUR
The pair is expected to stabilize at current levels as markets get closer to the ECB gathering on Thursday. The recent up move to the upper 1.10s is still seen as corrective only, as results from the domestic docket keep the pressure intact on the single currency and support the need for ECB stimulus. This view is also expected to keep occasional bullish attempts well contained for the time being. On the political front, Italian effervescence looks dissipated for the time being, while uncertainty over UK politics and Brexit could add to the current inconclusive price action.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.20% at 1.1046 and faces the next barrier at 1.1084 (high Sep.5) followed by 1.1163 (high Aug.26) and finally 1.1165 (55-day SMA). On the flip side, a breach of 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) would target 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050
The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.
GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD hits fresh six-week tops above 1.2350 on upbeat UK GDP and fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by PM Johnson's comments. Johnson said they have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst
Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor. Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves. USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above $1510 level.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.