EUR/USD clinches highs above 1.1800, eyes on Catalonia

The sell off in the buck continues unabated today and is now helping EUR/USD to advance to the 1.1800 area, printing at the same time fresh 6-day peaks.

EUR/USD higher on weak USTs

The pair keeps the firm note so far today, advancing to the 1.1800 neighourhood and always supported by declining yields of the critical US 10-year reference, which continue to navigate the area of daily lows around 2.35%.

However, the situation around Catalonia should keep EUR vigilant, as Catalan Leader C.Puigdemont is expected to declare independence when he addresses the Parliament later in the European afternoon (16GMT).

Looking ahead, spot should come under some pressure via USD-dynamics in light of the FOMC minutes expected tomorrow and inflation figures tracked by the CPI and retail sales, both due on Friday.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.57% at 1.1807 and a break above 1.1841 (21-day sma) would target 1.1911 (high Aug.2) en route to 1.2033 (high Sep.20). On the other hand, the immediate support aligns at 1.1668 (low Oct.6) followed by 1.1662 (low Aug.17) and finally 1.1607 (100-day sma).