EUR/USD climbs to two-week tops, around mid-1.2100s

  • Sustained USD selling assisted EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Thursday.
  • Sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood continued weighing on the safe-haven USD.
  • Disappointing US jobless claims did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

The USD selling bias picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed the EUR/USD pair to near two-week tops, around mid-1.2100s in the last hour.

Following the previous day's pullback, the pair regained positive traction on Thursday and built on its recent recovery move from two-month lows, around mid-1.1900s touched last week. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling, which remained depressed following the release of downbeat US Initial Jobless Claims.

Against the backdrop of Wednesday's weaker US consumer inflation figures, dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the prevalent upbeat market mood kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Powell indicated that easy policy is going to stay there for a long time and that the Fed isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the progress in the rollout of vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This, along with firming expectations for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, continued boosting investors' confidence and further dented the USD's safe-haven status.

The greenback lost some additional ground after data released from the US showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits fell less than expected to 793K in the last week. The previous week's reading was also revised higher from 779K report earlier to 812K and did little to provide any respite to the USD.

Bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns that the delay in vaccination drive in Europe could hamper the economic recovery. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the EUR/USD pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2143
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.2157
Daily SMA100 1.1979
Daily SMA200 1.1721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2144
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2175

 

 

