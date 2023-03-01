EUR/USD climbs to multi-session highs beyond 1.0650 ahead of key data

- EUR/USD reclaims the 1.0600 barrier and beyond.
- The dollar trades well on the defensive below the 105.00 level.
- Investors’ attention remains on the advanced CPI in Germany.
Increasing buying interest lifts EUR/USD to the area of multi-day peaks near 1.0660 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD focuses on German, US data
EUR/USD resumes the upside and leaves behind Tuesday’s daily decline on the back of the renewed and marked selling pressure in the greenback, which prompts the USD Index (DXY) to retreat to the sub-105.00 region.
Extra support for the European currency also came after ECB’s Müller noted that the current tightening cycle is having and effect, although inflation remains well elevated. He also suggested that expectations of rapid rate cuts are wishful thinking. His colleague Villeroy also said that the disinflation implemented will not result in a recession, at the time when he stressed the bank’s commitment to bring inflation back to the 2% goal by end of 2024.
In the docket, Germany’s jobs report showed the Unemployment Change rose by 2K in February and the Unemployment Rate held steady at 5.5% in the same period. Still in Germany, final Manufacturing PMI came at 46.3 9 (from 47.3), while the preliminary inflation figures will be released later in the European afternoon. In the broader Euroland, the final Manufacturing PMI matched the advanced print at 48.5.
In the US, the focus of attention will be on the ISM Manufacturing seconded by Construction Spending and the final Manufacturing PMI.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD woke up and reclaimed the area well north of 1.0600 the figure amidst some fresh downside pressure hurting the dollar on Wednesday.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, recession concerns now appear to have dwindled, which at the same time remain an important driver sustaining the ongoing recovery in the single currency as well as the hawkish narrative from the ECB.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany/EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, Germany Unemployment Change, Flash Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – EMU Flash Inflation Rate, Unemployment Rate, ECB Accounts (Thursday) – Germany Balance of Trade, Final Services PMI, EMU Final Services PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.68% at 1.0644 and a breakout of 1.0713 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the flip side, the next support aligns at 1.0532 (monthly low February 27) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0328 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.