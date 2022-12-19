- EUR/USD regains traction on Monday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support.
- The upbeat German IFO Business Climate Index further provides a boost.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The EUR/USD pair catches fresh bids on the first day of a new week and stalls its recent pullback from a six-month low touched last Thursday. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climb to a fresh daily high, around mid-1.0600s in the last hour.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on last week's recovery from its lowest level since mid-June and meets with a fresh supply on Monday, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. A slight recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as a key factor undermining the safe-haven Greenback.
The shared currency draws additional support from the better-than-expected German IFO Business Climate Index, which improved to 88.6 in December from 86.4 previous. This comes on the back of hawkish signals from the European Central Bank, indicating that it will need to raise rates further to tame inflation, and remains supportive of the bid tone around the EUR/USD pair.
That said, a combination of factors should limit any deeper USD losses and cap gains for the EUR/USD pair, at least for the time being. Despite the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China, a sharp rise in new infections could delay the full reopening of the economy. This, along with the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, might keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets.
Furthermore, a more hawkish commentary by the Fed last week supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. In fact, the US central bank stated that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation and projected at least an additional 75 bps increase in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher and favours the USD bulls.
In the absence of any relevant market data from the US, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair. This, in turn, suggests that an intraday positive move could attract some sellers at higher levels and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.0592
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0475
|Daily SMA50
|1.0176
|Daily SMA100
|1.0086
|Daily SMA200
|1.0345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0663
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0650 on upbeat German IFO
EUR/USD is holding higher ground near 1.0650, following encouraging indicators from Germany's IFO business survey. The pair remains underpinned by a broad-based US Dollar sell-off, as risk sentiment turns positive.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2200 amid renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD is extending the upswing above 1.2200, as the US Dollar decline picks up pace amid an improved market mood on Monday. GBP bulls shrug off the UK economic challenges and dovish BoE policy outlook.
Gold oscillates in a narrow range, remains below $1,800 mark
Gold price lacks any firm directional bias on Monday and remains confined in a narrow range. A modest USD downtick lends some support, though a combination of factors caps the upside.
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.