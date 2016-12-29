EUR/USD climbs to fresh 1-week highs

EUR/USD pushed higher and printed fresh weekly highs during the American afternoon as the dollar intensified the pullback over the last hours.

EUR/USD managed to recover on Thursday after falling below the 1.04 mark the previous day, although from a wider view, it continues to consolidate in a 150-pip range near multi-year lows amid holiday-thinned volume. At time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.0484, up 0.72% on the day.

EUR/USD levels to watch

In terms of technical levels, short-term resistances are seen 1.0499/1.0500 (Dec 22 high/psychological level), 1.0539/43 (Dec 15 high/21-day SMA) and 1.0600 (psychological level). On the other hand, supports could be faced 1.0371 (Dec 28 low) and 1.0351 (2016 low, Dec 20), 1.0334 (Jan 2003 low) and 1.0300 (psychological level).