EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1150 region

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index retreats from 2-month highs, edges lower toward 98.
  • Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index improves slightly in July. 
  • FOMC is expected to announce a 25 bps rate cut on Wednesday.

The EUR/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.1113 during the European trading hours but erased its losses in the second half of the day as the USD struggled to preserve its strength. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1140, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.

After the first estimate of the second-quarter GDP data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday showed that the real economy expanded by 2.1% to beat the market expectation of 1.8%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained traction and closed the week 0.86% higher. 

USD performance likely to continue to drive the pair

At the start of the week, the DXY pushed higher amid the sharp drop witnessed in the GBP/USD pair and reached its highest level in two months at 98.17 to weigh on the pair. However, the selling pressure surrounding the GBP allowed the shared currency to find demand and remain resilient against the USD, triggering a recovery during the American trading hours.

Today's only data from the US showed that the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -6.3 in July from -12.1 in June but was ignored by investors ahead of Wednesday's critical FOMC announcements. At the moment, the DXY is still up 0.17% on the day. 

Previewing the Fed meeting, "Given crosscurrents persist as a threat for the outlook and inflation remains subdued, we look for the Fed to leave the door open to further easing. We expect the statement to show modest, mark-to-market changes and for two of the FOMC voters to dissent," said TD Securities analysts.

Tomorrow, the European Commission will publish the latest version of its Consumer and Business survey and the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.114
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1226
Daily SMA50 1.1242
Daily SMA100 1.1243
Daily SMA200 1.1309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.119

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY approaches 109.00 as Yen tumbles

USD/JPY approaches 109.00 as Yen tumbles

The USD/JPY pair broke a tight intraday trading range above 108.65 and jumped to 108.89, reaching the highest level since July 10.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  