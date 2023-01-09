- EUR/USD picks up extra pace and trespasses the 1.0700 barrier.
- The greenback remains on the defensive and drops to 7-month lows.
- EMU Unemployment Rate held steady at 6.5% in November.
Bulls push harder at the beginning of the week and lift EUR/USD to the 1.0730 region for the first time since mid-December.
EUR/USD bolstered by risk-on sentiment, weaker dollar
EUR/USD leaves behind the 1.0700 barrier to clinch fresh multi-week peaks always on the back of the persevering sell-off in the greenback, which comes pari passu with investors’ re-assessment of the potential next steps by the Federal Reserve when it comes to future interest rate hikes.
This change of perspective from market participants have been reignited soon after the publication of the December’s Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Indeed, while the mixed tone from the monthly US labour market showed a still healthy job creation, the wage growth seems to have lost some momentum and that is what is leading traders to start pricing in some probable pause in the Fed’s hiking cycle.
On another page, and in the euro docket, the Unemployment Rate in the broader Euroland remained at 6.5% in November, while the Investor Confidence gauged by the Sentix Index improved a tad to -17.5 for the current month.
Across the pond, the Consumer Credit Change will be the sole release as well as 3-month/6-month bill auctions.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has embarked on a strong recovery and has already surpassed the 1.0700 barrier. The extent and duration of the breakout, however, should hinge on the risk trends and dollar dynamics.
In addition, the next steps regarding monetary policy – and particularly the ongoing tightening cycles - from both the ECB and the Fed will be crucial in determining the direction of the pair’s price action in the next months.
Looking at the euro area, speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Industrial Production, Italy Unemployment Rate, EMU Unemployment Rate/Sentix Index (Monday) – France Industrial Production (Tuesday) – France final Inflation Rate, Germany Full Year GDP Growth, MEU Balance of Trade/Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.84% at 1.0729 and faces the next resistance level at 1.0736 (monthly high December 15 2022) seconded by 1.0773 (monthly high June 27 2022) and finally 1.0786 (monthly high May 30 2022) On the downside, the breach of 1.0496 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0383 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs near 1.0750
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally in the American session and climbed to its highest level since early June near 1.0750. The unabated US Dollar weakness amid improving market mood provides a boost to the pair as investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2200
Following a declined toward 1.2100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.2200 in the second half of the day. Dovish Fed bets following last Friday's data releases continue to weigh on the US Dollar, helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold gains traction, rises toward $1,880
Gold price has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,880 after having dropped to $1,870 earlier in the day. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains in the American session and fell below 3.6%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers.