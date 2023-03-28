EUR/USD climbs to 2-day highs around 1.0830

- EUR/USD adds to the positive start of the week above 1.0800.
- The broad-based upbeat tone in the risk complex underpins the pair.
- US Consumer Confidence will be in the limelight later in the session.
The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and motivates EUR/USD to advance to 2-day highs around 1.0830 on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD up on risk-on mood, dollar weakness
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row and regains the monthly uptrend following the weakness seen in the second half of last week.
The persistent improvement in the risk-linked galaxy continues to weigh on the greenback and props up the resumption of the upside bias in the pair. In addition, expectations that the Fed might keep the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at the May event also keeps the price action around the buck subdued.
In the domestic calendar, Business Confidence in France eased to 104 (from 105) and improved to 104.2 in Italy (from 103), both prints for the month of March.
Across the ocean, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence will take centre stage seconded by housing data and preliminary trade balance figures.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to extend the weekly recovery further north of 1.0800 the figure amidst persistent selling interest around the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB in a context still dominated by elevated inflation, although amidst dwindling recession risks for the time being.
Key events in the euro area this week: France, Italy Business Confidence (Tuesday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, France Consumer Confidence (Wednesday) – Germany Flash Inflation Rate, EMU Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment (Thursday) – Germany Retail Sales/Labor Market Report, EMU Flash Inflation Rate/Unemployment Rate, France Flash Inflation Rate, Italy Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation, or not, of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.26% at 1.0825 and a break above 1.0929 (monthly high March 23) would target 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) en route to 1.1100 (round level). On the flip side, immediate support emerges at 1.0712 (low March 24) followed by 1.0629 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.0516 (monthly low March 15).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.