- EUR/USD rises 0.30%, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY.
- The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields.
- The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
EUR/USD is trading in the green in the 1.1860 neighborhood at press time despite the uptick in the US treasury yields.
US yields rise
The US 10-year yield is trading at 2-½-month highs near 0.78% at press time, having rallied by over 10 basis points from 0.65% to 0.75% on Thursday. Even so, the EUR/USD pair has gained 0.30%.
The pair looks to be benefitting from the 0.57% rise in EUR/JPY cross. The anti-risk yen is being offered across the board amid the rise in US yields and risk-on action in the global equities.
Bias remains neutral
While EUR/USD has gained nearly 0.3%, it is still trapped within the range of Thursday’s Doji candle. As such, the immediate bias remains neutral.
A close above the Doji candle’s high of 1.1902 is needed to put the bulls back into the driver’s seat. Alternatively, acceptance under 1.1762 – the low of Thursday’s Doji candle – would confirm a short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change.
The breakout may happen later today if the US core personal consumption expenditure for July – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – prints below the forecasted rise of 1.2% year-on-year. That would validate Federal Reserve’s latest decision to adopt a more relaxed approach to control inflation and could yield broad-based losses in the greenback. During the European trading hours, the EUR/USD may take cues from the Euroone business and investor sentiment indices, scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1859
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.1822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1818
|Daily SMA50
|1.1567
|Daily SMA100
|1.1282
|Daily SMA200
|1.116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1902
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1754
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1816
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.