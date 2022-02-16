- The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day.
- Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR.
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
During the North American session, the shared currency extended its rally, so far up 0.40% in the week, amid uncertainty in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1379.
Russia/Ukraine conflict headlines dominate the session
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has kept the market mood continuously swinging since last Friday, putting macroeconomic data aside. On Tuesday, Russian officials reported the withdrawal of troops near the border of Ukraine. However, developments in the last couple of hours suggested that ten new Russian battlegroups approached the border, as reported by Estonian and Ukraine intelligence, according to Reuters.
Fed minutes telegraph a rate hike “soon” but would be data dependant, perceived as dovish
In the meantime, the Federal Reserve released its January meeting minutes. The minutes revealed that the US central bank would end the QE by March, as scheduled on the December meeting. Also, Fed policymakers would like to remove policy accommodation faster than they anticipate and “soon” would like to raise the Federal Funds Rate (FFR).
However, the Committee emphasized that they would remain data-dependent and track the economic and financial developments. It is worth noting that Fed officials noted that “risks to inflation were weighed to the upside,” as reported by Reuters.
Back to the EUR/USD, the pair reacted upwards, to 1.1395, but geopolitical jitters put a lid on the move, retreating afterward to the 1.1380 area.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains neutral biased, trading within the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs) lying at 1.1328 and 1.1403, respectively. That said, any up/down break of the DMAs above can provide EUR/USD traders with a clear trend.
That said, if EUR buyers reclaim the 100-DMA, that will open the door for further gains. The EUR/USD first resistance would be February 11 daily high at 1.1430, followed by February 4 high at 1.1483 and the February 10 YTD high at 1.1494.
On the flip side, the break of the 50-DMA would send the EUR/USD towards 1.1300. Breach of the latter would expose December 15, 2021, 1.1221 daily low, followed by 1.1200.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1373
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1328
|Daily SMA50
|1.1328
|Daily SMA100
|1.1406
|Daily SMA200
|1.1654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1368
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1294
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1312
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1400 as market players move away from the dollar
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1395, as the Federal Reserve Minutes failed to confirm a 50 bps hike in March. Upbeat US Retail Sales provided another reason to buy stocks.
GBP/USD ticks higher, remains within familiar levels
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. UK inflation jumped to 5.5% YoY in December, reviving speculation of a BOE hike.
Gold resuming the advance ahead of FOMC Minutes
Spot gold trades with gains around $1,863, recovering amid a souring market’s mood. A pinch of optimism could be seen during European trading hours, but it ended up fading after Wall Street’s opening.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.