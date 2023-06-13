EUR/USD flirts with over two-week high, around 1.0775-80 region on weaker USD

- EUR/USD attracts buyers for the second successive day in the wake of fresh USD selling.
- The Fed rate hike uncertainty drags the US bond yields lower and weighs on the Greenback.
- The prospects for further tightening by the ECB underpin the Euro and remain supportive.
- Traders now look to the German ZEW survey for some impetus ahead of the US CPI report.
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction following the previous day's late pullback from a two-and-half-week top and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, remain below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance and currently trade around the 1.0780 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) comes under some renewed selling pressure and drops to its lowest level since May 22, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the EUR/USD pair higher for the second straight day. Dovish rhetoric by a slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials boosted market expectations for an imminent pause in the US central bank's year-long rate-hiking cycle. This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, continues to exert some downward pressure on the Greenback.
The shared currency, on the other hand, draws support from rising bets for a further policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB) and is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. In fact, ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated earlier last week that additional interest rate rises were likely as, so far, there was no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked. This, in turn, suggests that the ECB is not done raising rates despite a fall in consumer inflation and favours bullish traders.
Investors, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. The Fed is scheduled to announce the highly-anticipated monetary policy decision on Wednesday, which will be followed by the ECB meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment and the latest US consumer inflation figures to grab short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0779
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0753
|Daily SMA50
|1.0882
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0733
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0843
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.