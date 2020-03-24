EUR/USD: Chances of a downward move are limited

EUR/USD is currently trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0840. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, examines the EUR/USD pair from a technical perspective.
Key quotes
“The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, although well below the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators remain within positive levels but losing bullish strength.”
“Given the upbeat sentiment, chances of a downward move are limited. 1.0800 is the immediate support while bulls give it another try on an extension beyond the mentioned daily high.”
“Support levels: 1.0725 1.0690 Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
