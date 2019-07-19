EUR/USD challenges daily lows near 1.1220 on Fedspeak, Italy

- EUR/USD comes under pressure and drops to 1.1230.
- Fed’s Bullard ruled out a 50 bps rate cut.
- Italy’s Salvini to meet Di Maio amidst early elections rumours.
The single currency is now eroding initial gains and comes under renwed selling pressure, dragging EUR/USD to fresh daily lows in the 1.1220 region.
EUR/USD weaker on Italian politics, Fedspeak
Spot gathered extra downside pressure after FOMC’s J.Bullard surprised markets saying a 25 bps rate cut seems appropriate given the current US economic conditions, practically ruling out a larger cut at the July meeting.
In addition, extra weakness for EUR came from Italy after Lega Nord’s leader M.Salvini said he will meet coalition partner L.Di Maio from the 5-S M against rising rumours of a government crisis and the probability of snap elections.
In the docket and earlier in the session, German Producer Prices disappointed estimates during June, whereas the advanced Consumer Sentiment for the month of July is only due across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
The inability of the pair to clear the important resistance area in 1.1280/90 has encouraged sellers to return to the markets, triggering the recent test of the 1.1200 neighbourhood, where some support appears to have resurfaced. Further out, occasional bullish attempts should be seen as a short-lived against the backdrop of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts (July/September), the resumption of the QE programme and changes in the forward guidance. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.454% at 1.1225 and faces immediate contention at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1286 (high Jul.11) would target 1.1317 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims Williams-related gains, nears 1.1200 figure
The shared currency retreated sharply vs. its American rival after testing the 1.1280 price zone, as Fed’s representative rushed to counter Williams’ dovish words. EUR/USD at daily lows ahead of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.
GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500
The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.