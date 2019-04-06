- EUR/USD gathers extra traction above 1.1250.
- The greenback remains offered and tests the 97.00 area.
- EMU flash inflation figures next of relevance in the docket.
The bid tone around the European currency stays well and sound so far this week and is now pushing EUR/USD to the area of 4-week highs in the 1.1250/60 band.
EUR/USD focused on data, ECB
The pair is extending the recovery to the boundaries of 1.1260 on the back of the persistent selling pressure around the buck.
In fact, disappointing results from the key ISM manufacturing on Monday plus rising speculations on a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the medium term keep weighing on the greenback and forced the US Dollar Index to recede to 3-week lows.
In addition, increasing trade effervescence keeps prospects of a global slowdown everything but abated, dragging yields to fresh lows. in this regard, yields of the German 10-year Bund have dropped to all-time lows around -0.21% on Monday, while its American peer fell to the area of 2.07%, levels last traded in September 2017.
Later in the session, advanced inflation figures in Euroland for the month of May will grab all the attention seconded by April’s unemployment rate results. Across the pond, Factory Orders are due along with speeches by Williams and Powell.
What to look for around EUR
Today’s publication of preliminary inflation figures in the euro zone for the month of May are expected to ease some ground from April’s readings, while cautiousness among investors is expected to gradually gather steam ahead of the ECB event on Thursday. On the broader picture, the broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the trade front including the US, China, the EU and Mexico. On the political front, Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty and volatility, with the centre of the debate on the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.16% at 1.1258 and a breakout of 1.1276 (100-day SMA) would target 1.1283 (38.2% Fibo of the 2019 drop) en route to 1.1323 (high Apr.13). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 1.1220 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1186 (21-day SMA) and finally 1.1116 (low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.