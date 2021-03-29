EUR/USD challenges 2021 lows in the 1.1770 area

- EUR/USD trades on the defensive below the 1.18 level.
- The dollar resumes the upside despite lower yields.
- Investors’ attention will be on inflation figures in Euroland.
Sellers appear to have returned to the single currency and keep EUR/USD under pressure below the 1.1800 yardstick so far at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD looks to the pandemic, vaccine rollout
EUR/USD partially fades Friday’s advance and remains under pressure, always below the key 1.1800 neighbourhood.
The bid tone around the greenback keeps the pair under downside pressure and extends the multi-day leg lower for yet another session on Monday.
The unabated progress of the pandemic in the Old Continent coupled with the slow pace of the vaccine rollout and fresh lockdown restrictions in many economies of the region continue to weigh on the investors’ sentiment and expose the European currency to further pullbacks in the short-term horizon.
Absent data releases in the euro docket on Monday, market participants will closely follow the publication of preliminary inflation figures in Germany and Euroland later in the week.
Data across the pond only include the Dallas Fed Index, while FOMC’s C.Waller will participate in a discussion on the “Federal Reserve Independence”.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy pressure despite Friday’s bounce off new yearly lows in the 1.1760 region. The strong pullback in the pair came along the persistent solid performance of the greenback, which has been undermining the constructive view in the pair in the past weeks. The deterioration of the morale in Euroland coupled with the poor pace of the vaccine rollout in the region and the outperformance of the US economy (vs. its G10 peers) have all been collaborating with the renewed offered stance around the single currency. However, the steady hand from the ECB (despite some verbal concerns) in combination with the expected rebound of the economic activity in the region in the post-pandemic stage is likely to prevent a much deeper pullback in the pair in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: German March’s flash CPI (Tuesday) – German labour market report, EMU’s flash CPI (Wednesday) – German Retail Sales, final PMIs in the euro area (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is losing 0.20% at 1.1768 and faces the next support at 1.1761 (2021 low Mar.25) seconded by 1.1745 (low Nov.23 2020) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) would target 1.2000 (psychological level) en route to 1.2025 (50-say SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).