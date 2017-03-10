EUR/USD cautious ahead of NFP – Danske Bank

EUR/USD cautious ahead of NFP – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Sverre Holbek noted today’s US Payrolls should be critical for the next move in EUR/USD.
Key Quotes
“In the majors, the more hawkish tone from ECB President Mario Draghi yesterday lent broad support to EUR, for example pushing EUR/USD temporarily above 1.06”.
“However, today could see a returned focus to the theme of the week, which has been the broad USD strength on the back of the expectation of a Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday, as a strong US jobs report is likely to cement this move”.
“Although much is already priced in on next week’s FOMC meeting, we do look for EUR/USD to stay in the vicinity of the 1.05 level”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Slightly Bullish
|Overbought
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low