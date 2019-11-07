EUR/USD capped by strong resistance and has room to fall – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been on the back foot in recent days. Can it continue falling? The technical setup is stacked against it.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is capped at 1.1067, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 15minute-Middle, the previous weekly high, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Simple Moving Average 50-15m.
Further above, another dense cluster of potent lines awaits it at 1.1119 – the SMA 10-one-day, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 5-one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, and others all meet up at this level.
Looking down, only weak support awaits the currency pair at 1.1021, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the BBB one-day Lower meet the price.
The next cushion is at 1.0963, which is the confluence of two pivot points, the one-week S1, and the one-month S1.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism
EUR/USD has been recovering from the lows as China's commerce ministry expressed optimism about trade talks. Earlier, the common currency struggled with downbeat German data.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75
USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.75, representing a 0.20% loss so far. The currency pair bounced-off lows at 108.66 following the overtly dovish comments from the BOJ Governor Kuroda. But the sentiment remains weighed down by the US-China trade risks.
Gold follows monthly range, 21/50-day SMA cap immediate upside
Gold seesaws near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside. $1,535 could question buyers on the upside while $1,455 seems to please bears on the declines below range support. Technical indicators also favor a choppy session ahead.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.