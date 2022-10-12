- The euro heads lower after failing to break past 0.9700.
- ECB Lagarde's mentions of rate hikes fail to support the euro.
- EUR/USD: Stagflation might pull the euro towards 0.93 – Danske Bank.
The common currency remains on the back foot on Wednesday and is on track to complete a six-day reversal against the US dollar. The pair has turned lower from the 0.9700 area despite ECB Lagarde’s comments.
ECB’s Lagarde fails to support the euro
The President of the European Central Bank, Cristine Lagarde, has reaffirmed the importance of interest rate hikes to fight inflation in the Eurozone and announced that the Governing Council has started discussions on quantitative tightening, according to a Reuters report.
The pair, however, seems to be losing momentum, as the US dollar picks up with the market awaiting the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.
These minutes will be carefully watched to assess the reasons for the central bank to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time and, more importantly, to find signals to anticipate the size of November’s move.
On the macroeconomic front, US producer prices have shown a larger-than-expected increase in September, 0.4% against the 0.2% market consensus. These figures show that inflationary pressures remain high, which offers additional reasons for the Fed to maintain its aggressive monetary tightening path.
EUR/USD: Stagflation might take the pair to 0.93 – Danske Bank
Currency analysts at Danske Bank see the pair falling further as stagflation takes hold of the eurozone’s economy: “The large negative terms-of-trade shock to Europe vs the US, a further cyclical weakening among trading partners, the coordinated tightening of global financial conditions, broadening USD strength and downside risk to the euro area makes us keep our focus on EUR/USD moving still lower (targeting 0.93) – a view not shared by the consensus.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9827
|Daily SMA50
|0.9976
|Daily SMA100
|1.0191
|Daily SMA200
|1.0602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.967
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.987
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9700 from two-week low
EUR/USD has recovered to the 0.9700 area after having touched its weakest level in two weeks below 0.9670 in the early American session. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the dollar is struggling to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1100 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.1100. The renewed dollar weakness as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes provides a boost to the pair. Meanwhile, the BoE accepted 2.37 billion GBP of offers at daily long-dated gilt operation.
Gold bears hold the grip, but remain side-lined
Gold trades around $1,668, unchanged for a second consecutive daybarely holding above a critical support level. Despite shaking news coming from different fronts, market players are on hold as the Fed will release the FOMC Meeting Minutes mid-US afternoon.
The slingshot is pulled back, Bitcoin ready to test $16,900?
Bitcoin trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.