EUR/USD: Buyers defend 1.18 handle ahead of German PMI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • EUR/USD trades near 1.1870, having defended 1.18 on Thursday. 
  • Dollar's bounce has stalled due to dismal US weekly jobless claims data. 
  • Euro bulls now need a better-than-expected German and Eurozone PMIs.

EUR/USD’s bounce from 1.18 will likely gather pace if the preliminary German and Eurozone  Markit manufacturing, services and composite PMI data for August blow past expectations on Friday, reinforcing hopes for faster economic recovery. 

The data due at 07:30 GMT is forecasted that German Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.5 from July’s 51. In other words, the pace of expansion in the activity is expected to have picked up the pace in August. SImilarly, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI is forecasted to rise to 52.9 from 51.8. 

An above-forecast data would not only boost recovery hopes but also weaken the case for additional monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. As such, one may expect the EUR to rally on better-than-expected PMI numbers. 

The pair is currently trading near 1.1870, having defended the psychological support of 1.18 on Friday. The US dollar picked up a bid on Wednesday, pushing EUR/USD lower toward 1.18 after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting dismissed yield curve control as a measure of keeping borrowing costs lower. 

Dollar’s rebound, however, ran out of steam on Thursday after the US labor department data showed the number of individuals filing new unemployment insurance claims unexpectedly rose back above 1 million last week. 

That said, EUR/USD’s daily chart continues to lean bearish. Hence, the pair will likely revisit Thursday’s low of 1.18 if the German and Eurozone data prints below estimates. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1872
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1803
Daily SMA50 1.1512
Daily SMA100 1.1235
Daily SMA200 1.1141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1869
Previous Daily Low 1.1802
Previous Weekly High 1.1864
Previous Weekly Low 1.1711
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1828
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1777
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1885
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.191
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1952

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

