EUR basis has largely normalized for now and it will be safe while the EUR/USD pair trades above 1.09, in the opinion of FX Strategist at OCBC Bank, Terence Wu.

Key quotes

“With the 1.0888 and 1.0900 resistances broken in quick succession, the short term trajectory for the EUR-USD may now be higher.”

“Prefer to buy on dips below 1.0900 for now.”