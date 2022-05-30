EUR/USD retreats from five-week top below 1.0800, Eurozone inflation eyed

- EUR/USD retreats from monthly top, probes three-day uptrend.
- Market sentiment improved on China news, easing bets on Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.
- Germany’s inflation gauge refreshed multi-year high in April, EU Consumer Confidence edged up in May.
- Strong inflation numbers can add strength to hawkish ECBSpeak, supporting further upside of the pair.
EUR/USD bulls appear to turn cautious at a monthly high, pausing a three-day uptrend, as traders await the Eurozone inflation data, as well as full markets. That said, the major currency pair eases from the multi-day peak of 1.0786 to 1.0777 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the quote remains on the bull’s radar amid broadly softer US dollar and upbeat concerns surrounding the bloc.
While the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data and the US traders’ return probes the EUR/USD bulls of late, the currency pair is far from welcoming bears. The rose to the highest levels since April 25 the previous day, also rising for the third consecutive day, as the US dollar weakness joined optimism surrounding the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rush toward a rate hike in July.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its monthly low to 101.29, before bouncing off to 101.34, during the US Memorial Day Holiday. The greenback’s fall could be linked to the recently easing odds of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) aggressive rate hikes, considering the downbeat inflation and growth numbers.
On the other hand, the first readings of Germany’s annual inflation, per the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), rose to 8.7% in May versus 8.0% expected and 7.8% prior. It’s worth noting that the Eurozone Consumer Confidence also increased to 105.0 in May from a revised down 104.9 figures for April.
It’s worth noting that firmer inflation data from the bloc back the recently hawkish comments suggesting a July rate hike from the ECB policymakers. The same contradicts the US conditions where the latest PCE Core Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, came in softer and failed to favor some of the hawkish Fed members. On Monday, Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller said that he supports lifting interest rates by another 50 bps at the next several Fed meetings and that the policy rate should be above neutral by the end of the year to reduce demand, reported Reuters.
Other than the US dollar weakness and upbeat concerns for the Euro, China’s gradual opening up of the economy from the covid-led activity restrictions also underpin the risk-on mood and propel the EUR/USD prices.
Moving on, Eurozone HICP YoY is expected to refresh multi-year high with 7.7% figures versus 7.4% prior whereas the HICP-X F, E, A, T, also known as core inflation, bears the consensus of reprinting 3.5% YoY figures. Additionally, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May could also entertain EUR/USD traders.
Given the upbeat expectations from the Eurozone data, the major currency pair may witness further upside. However, the US traders’ reaction to the latest market sentiment should be observed.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 50-DMA, around 1.0740 by the press time, directs EUR/USD towards a downward sloping trend line from February 10, close to 1.0800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0777
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0566
|Daily SMA50
|1.0749
|Daily SMA100
|1.0995
|Daily SMA200
|1.126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are in the clear, moving through a key area towards 0.7260
AUD/USD is testing through a key resistance area on the daily chart following a solid start to the week so far. The Aussie has been underpinned by risk assets that have been in demand as investors get incentivised by the gradual easing of the lockdown in China.
EUR/USD retreats from five-week top below 1.0800, Eurozone inflation eyed
EUR/USD bulls appear to turn cautious at a monthly high, pausing a three-day uptrend, as traders await the Eurozone inflation data, as well as full markets. Market sentiment improved on China news, easing bets on Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.
Gold struggles below $1,860, upside looks likely on lower US NFP forecast
Gold price XAU/USD is consolidating below the critical resistance of $1,860.00 after a sheer upside move from the low of $1,786.78, recorded on May 16. The precious metal has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the US NFP, which are due on Friday.
Solana price nears a bottom as passive income platforms resurface
Solana price has investors wondering if a secure low is in before investing in the Centralized Ethereum Killer.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!