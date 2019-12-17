EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to force a close above 200-day MA

- EUR/USD failed to close above the 200-day MA for the third straight day on Monday.
- Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce.
- Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
EUR/USD is operating on higher grounds but is having a tough time scaling the 200-day moving average, a barometer of long-term trends.
The pair closed well above 1.1116 on Dec. 11, confirming bullish higher lows and higher highs setup.
Since then, however, the single currency has repeatedly failed to close above the 200-day MA. For instance, Euro picked up a strong bid on Friday and jumped to a high of 1.12 only to end the day with moderate losses at 1.1118.
The pair managed to eke out 0.23% gains on Monday, despite the dismal German and Eurozone manufacturing PMIs, but again failed to close above the long-term average.
At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1147, having faced rejection at the 200-day MA at 1.1152 in the Asian session.
A close above the key average is needed to bolster the bullish setup and will likely attract stronger buying pressure, possibly yielding a rise above Friday's high of 1.12.
It is worth noting that markets are not impressed by the so-called phase-one US-China trade deal.
In fact, many, including BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien, believe the phase one trade agreement is more of a trade truce than a trade deal. After all, contentious issues like intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers remain unresolved.
As a result, the EUR bulls will likely need a horribly weak US data to force a convincing break above the 200-day MA. The monthly US Housing Starts and Building Permits are scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The Eurozone Trade Balance (Oct), scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT, is unlikely to move markets.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1147
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.107
|Daily SMA50
|1.1072
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD creeping back to more respectable levels, damaged on UK politics
GBP/USD is attempting to recover from the early Asia lows where a sell-off ensued, sending the pair over a cliff in thin markets, Cable dropped to a low of 1.3235 from a high of 1.3335, currently trading close to 1.3300.
AUD/USD keeps losses sub-0.6900 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD continues to trade in the red after the RBA December meeting minutes showed the board agreed to reassess economic conditions at the February meeting. US-China trade concerns also add to the weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE
The UK will offer an update on the employment sector´s situation this Tuesday at 9:30 GMT. The market is expecting that the number of people unemployed in the UK in November results at 20.2K, below the previous 33K.