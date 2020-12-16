EUR/USD bulls sitting comfortably into the Fed risk

- EUR/USD is consolidated in the weekly highs ahead of the Fed.
- Risk-on sentiment is keeping the bulls on track for a monthly Fibo target.
EUR/USD is trading at 1.2153 in a tight range between 1.2145 and 1.2155, flat on the Asian session so far.
The day in Asia, ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting in New York trade later today, started with momentum from gains on Tuesday in US and European stocks, gold, oil and U.S. Treasury yields.
Bulls have rejoiced this week on the optimism surrounding fiscal stimulus and for a trade deal on the Brexit front.
The risk-on the environment has sunk the US dollar to fresh 2.5 year lows.
DXY daily chart
Markets will now look to the Fed for new projections.
Investors will want to hear their take on whether a double-dip recession is to be averted due to the roll-out of the vaccine's which could lead to a faster road to economic recovery.
The central bank will release a statement with a press conference set for the afternoon from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The Fed could also give guidance on when and how it might change its bond purchases, impacting views on longer-term yields and exchange rates.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The bulls are in charge still while above prior support following a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the weekly/daily impulse into 1.2175.
However, on a break below the support, the weekly target and confluence of the daily 61.8% and the weekly 38.2% Fibos would be compelling.
Considering how stretched the weekly's upside is, a significant correction to the 38.2% Fib retracement comes in at 1.2013.
That being said, the monthly -0.272% Fibo of the monthly correction has already been breached, which opens the route towards a -0.618% Fib target in the 1.2267 level. A weekly close above 1.2166 keeps the bulls on track for the said target.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2152
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2018
|Daily SMA50
|1.1875
|Daily SMA100
|1.1839
|Daily SMA200
|1.1465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2169
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2122
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.