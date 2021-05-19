EUR/USD has quickly bounced from sub-1.2200 as bulls maintain the pressure ahead of FOMC Minutes. The pair peaked at 1.2245 and is expected to see further gains on a break above this level, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
See: EUR/USD to tackle the year high of 1.2349 as Europe plots path out of lockdown – MUFG
Market players are waiting for the FOMC Meeting Minutes
“The EU published the final reading of April inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index was up by 1.6% YoY as expected, although the core reading contracted to 0.7% from 0.8% previously.”
“The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data but the US Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, in which officers repeated their cautious approach to monetary policy.”
“The EUR/USD pair will likely accelerate its advance on a break above the 1.2245 daily high.”
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.