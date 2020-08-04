EUR/USD bulls seeking territory in the 1.18 level

EUR/USD finishing up the US day on a strong note.

US dollar is struggling in a risk-on environment and long term headwinds are weighing on the outlook.

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1799 between a range of 1.1721 and 1.1806 on the day as the dollar struggles to sustain a convincing correction.

The euro is finding fresh legs in bullish territory once again, taking the greenback lower by over 0.3% in the day so far with prospects of a close today in the 1.18 area.

markets have been enthused in a re-assessment of European growth prospects in light of progress on the EU recovery fund which gave life to the euro vs the greenback last month.

The US dollar has fallen out of favour of market participants for a number of fundamentals which are lingering bearish inputs that are not about to disappear over the horizon anytime soon.

As analysts at Westpac note, going forward, ''a Fed that shifts to average inflation targeting is likely to leave rates on hold for an even longer period than is currently envisaged, undercutting upside potential for the USD that might otherwise occur.

The Fed’s dovish resolve is not in doubt. A shift to average inflation targeting is likely to cement their commitment even further.

That, combined with virus-thwarted rebound prospects and the ongoing positive reappraisal of EUR’s long-term prospects following Europe’s fiscal burden sharing accord, leave the USD in very poor shape over the medium term.''

EUR/USD levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1799 Today Daily Change 0.0037 Today Daily Change % 0.31 Today daily open 1.1762 Trends Daily SMA20 1.153 Daily SMA50 1.135 Daily SMA100 1.1115 Daily SMA200 1.1092 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1797 Previous Daily Low 1.1696 Previous Weekly High 1.1909 Previous Weekly Low 1.1642 Previous Monthly High 1.1909 Previous Monthly Low 1.1185 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1734 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1758 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1706 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1651 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1605 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1807 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1853 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1909

Analysts at Commerzbank explained that they will continue to allow for a deeper correction. Initial support lies 1.1625/38 (a double bio) ahead of the March high at 1.1495. Ideally dips lower will be contained by the2 month uptrend at 1.1453.