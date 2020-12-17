EUR/USD bulls remain in control near multi-year tops, around mid-1.2200s

- EUR/USD advanced for the fourth consecutive session amid sustained USD selling.
- Disappointing US macro releases did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
- Slightly overbought conditions might turn out to be the only factor capping gains.
The EUR/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, levels just above mid-1.2200s in the last hour.
The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated on Thursday amid growing prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus measures. In fact, Congressional negotiators were reportedly closing in on a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package.
Apart from this, the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and a last-minute Brexit deal remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. The upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand.
The buck remained depressed following Thursday's disappointing US macro releases – Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. This comes on the back of dovish FOMC statement on Wednesday and did little to provide any respite to the USD.
On the other hand, the shared currency was supported by Wednesday's data, which indicated that the region's economy is beginning to stabilize and that the recovery is gaining traction. This, in turn, remained supportive of the EUR/USD pair's ongoing positive move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly overstretched conditions and hold investors from placing fresh bullish bets. This might turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the EUR/USD pair, at least for the time being.
That said, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair seems all set to prolong its recent bullish trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2034
|Daily SMA50
|1.1884
|Daily SMA100
|1.1843
|Daily SMA200
|1.1469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2212
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2125
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.