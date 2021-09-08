EUR/USD bulls pressured to the 61.8% golden ratio, waiting on ECB

- EUR/USD bulls protecting the 61.8% ratio ahead of ECB.
- ECB is the main event for the single unit for the next few sessions.
- Risk-off leading into the ECB is helping the US dollar to run higher within its daily correction.
EUR/USD is trading offered mid-week as the US dollar continues to recover from a higher daily as per the DXY in a 50% mean reversion of the August top to post-Nonfarm Payrolls Sep 3 low; (See below).
At 1.1823, EUR/USD is 0.15% lower on the day before the European Central Bank is due to meet, an event that European markets on Wednesday braced for, weighing heavily on European stocks.
EUR/USD has travelled from a high of 1.1851 to a New York morning low of 1.1802 so far as investors' move away from riskier assets which have weighed on risk currencies and lifted the dollar to one-week highs.
Despite last Friday's dismal Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US, the greenback has picked up a safe-haven bid in the face of lower risk sentiment pertaining to the concerns for the hard to contain Delta coronavirus global spread.
World stocks edged away from the previous day's record highs on Wednesday and Wall Street retreated on uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery.
MSCI's world equity index IACWI closed -1.57% on Wednesday, en route to the 38.2% ratio of the mid-August rally.
Wall Street's benchmarks are lower by various degrees, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.46 %and the S&P 500 0.22% lower. The Nasdaq Composite is also off today, falling by 0.46% at the time of writing, which just goes to show how bearish investors are this week.
Euro stocks reeling in face of high inflation and hawkish ECB
Lastly, European stocks skidded to their lowest in nearly three weeks and were down 1%. Britain's FTSE 100 hit two-week lows, down 0.69%.
Eurozone inflation is at its highest levels in nearly a decade and markets have presumed that the European Central Bank is on the verge of tapering its asset purchases, potentially starting the process at Thursday's meeting.
This sentiment was started since Philip Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, kicked up a stir at the Jackson Hole.
Lane was basically promising to calibrate the QE program to financial conditions BOTH in an upwards and in a downwards direction.
This currently means that the recent new all-time lows seen in EUR real rates could be used as an argument to tone down PEPP-purchases, potentially as soon as this month. The message has been construed as hawkish and the equivalent of a taper.
“The first P in PEPP stands for pandemic, not permanent, and for a good reason,”
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann also said last week, as hawks circle over Frankfurt.
"Fears that central banks might start to taper their asset purchases seems to have knocked away a little confidence, particularly given tomorrow’s ECB decision where many expect we’ll begin to see the start of that process," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
Meanwhile, analysts are expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to drop possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion, which would be considered a de-facto taper.
As it stands, implied volatility in the options market is not pricing in anything much higher than normal around the meeting. The break-even on a straddle (which is a bet on higher volatility) on Thursday is currently 27 pips.
However, should the ECB still come with a very cautious stance, then the euro could fall further.
Such rhetoric might be reflected in broadly unchanged inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023, for instance.
You can't keep a good dollar down
Meanwhile, the US dollar is proving to be robust, even in the face of the surge in COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
Reuters data shows that more than 20,800 people died from the virus in the past two weeks, up about two-thirds from the prior comparable period.
President Joe Biden will be speaking to the nation on Thursday with an outline of a plan to tackle the highly contagious Delta variant.
More on this here: US Coronavirus Delta spike: The caveat to US dollar strength and the Fed's max employment goal
Instead, the US dollar, as measured against a basket of major peers in the DXY index, is trading 0.11% higher on the day at 92.625. However, it had reached as high as 92.862 in the New Yorks mid-morning session.
While the Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations by a mile, it was still only one of a series of highly strong data and still showed job gains despite what was the peak of the Delta at the time, during August.
Markets could be underestimating the prospects of a hawkish turn at the Fed.
Of course, the data meant that expectations of an imminent taper were dialled back.
However, while the Fed will likely forgo announcing a taper of stimulus at this month's policy meeting, wage growth remains solid. This means that there is the potential for inflationary pressures to steer the hand of the Fed.
This month's meeting remains a wild card for the US dollar and markets. The Fed could still signal a hawkish tone towards a taper before the year is out, despite the jobs slow down in August.
For instance, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard recently told the Financial Times that the central bank should go forward with a plan to start trimming stimulus this year despite the data.
We have more recently heard from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams singing the same tune as his hawkish colleague, Bullard:
Fed's Williams: Appropriate to start reducing pace of asset purchases this year
Fed's Williams: Asset valuations are very high
Such hawkish rebuttal is bullish fuel for the greenback in a risk-off environment and it should continue to see the euro pressure into the ECB meeting.
EUR/USD & DXY technical analysis
The DXY is on the verge of a retest of the counter trendline as follows:
A test of the 50% mean reversion is bullish while the index is above the 50-day EMA.
The bigger test for the bulls will be the counter trendline.
Meanwhile, the euro is stalling the decline at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. If the greenback fails to move higher, then there will be prospects of a retest of the 1.1880 and 1.1900 round-number resistance:
Failures below the 61.8% ratio will open risk to the next support block in the mid 1.17 area which guards the risk of a significant downside breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower for a third consecutive day
EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1820, weighed by economic growth concerns. Focus shifts to the European Central Bank, and whether or not European policymakers will start discussing trimming QE.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.