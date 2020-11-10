EUR/USD bulls noting the DXY's resistance at a 38.2% Fib

- Markets are fixated on US stimulus and the US dollar with an eye on COVID developments.
- EUR/USD bulls banking on a softer greenback for foreseeable future.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1819 between a range of 1.1779 and 1.1843, unable to capitalise fully on the vaccine news as the greenback battles back for territory.
The US dollar is a keen focus this week, catching some of the market participants off-guard when it initially fell on the news of a covid vaccine only to then rally across the board.
Volatility in forex was immense on Monday on the welcomes headlines that Pfizer/BioNtech's partnership has produced a vaccine that works 90% of the time in trials.
The reflation trade has supported the greenback as markets expect less stimulus over a shorter time frame for the US.
''That said, since it will still be some time before a vaccine reaches large proportions of the global population, the news can not detract from the fact than many people, particularly in the US and Europe, are facing a difficult winter,'' analysts at Rabobank argued.
''This means that central banks are likely to continue offering plentiful policy support for the time being.''
''The combination of cheap money and vaccine hopes is likely to allow for decent levels of risk appetite and, while there are still risks on the horizon, we have curtailed our expectations for another round of USD strength and revised up our 3-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.17 from 1.16 and our 6 mth forecast to 1.18 from 1.14.''
Eyes on US politics
Meanwhile, the US dollar hangs in the balance of the US government.
The US elections probably result in a split government which should be dollar supportive as it would likely split the covid stimulus package by about half the $2 trillion previously proposed.
Moreover, there are prospects for governmental gridlock over potential tax hikes, as well as spending increases.
Corporate America has cheered the prospects of this, as well as hopes for less regulatory changes. Together, these positives pare the disappointment in prospects of less stimulus.
DXY technical analysis
As per the analysis at the start of the week, where a correction was expected following such a long spell on the back foot, the index has played out according to the forecast as follows:
The 38.2% is offering resistance which is typical of such price action where a correction follows an impulse.
If the dollar sells off from here, the euro bulls will be back in play.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1685
|Daily SMA200
|1.1337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900
After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.