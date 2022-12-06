EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar

  • US data beat expectations and sends the US Dollar into a bull correction. 
  • EUR/USD bulls are moving in from the lows and eye correction towards 1.0550. 

EUR/USD is perched at the upper end of the bull cycle that started at the end of September's business on the US Dollar's weakness. At 1.0507, the Euro is 0.12% on Tuesday so far and has climbed from a low of 1.0489 to a high of 1.0507.

The driver at the start of the week, however, has been in the US Dollar and today's bid does little to reflect what happened on Monday to risk appetite. US Services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November leading observers to expect that the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

DXY, an index that measures the US Dollar vs. the greenback is back into the 105 area following a rise from the lows of the November bearish cycle of 104.11. Consequently, the Euro was on its back foot for the start of the week's US session while the data helped to encourage a flight to safety after an injection of investor enthusiasm over signs of possible loosening in COVID restrictions in China faded. 

Several cities easing their COVID restrictions in China in what appears to be a shift toward gradual reopening as the country nears entering the fourth year of the pandemic had given risk appetite a boost. However, despite the partial relaxation, many restrictions remain in place and in some parts of the nation, new lockdowns and travel restrictions are still being imposed. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0501
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.0485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0339
Daily SMA50 1.0037
Daily SMA100 1.0053
Daily SMA200 1.0364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0595
Previous Daily Low 1.048
Previous Weekly High 1.0545
Previous Weekly Low 1.029
Previous Monthly High 1.0497
Previous Monthly Low 0.973
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0551
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0445
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0406
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.056
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0635
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 ahead of RBA rate hike decision

AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 ahead of RBA rate hike decision

AUD/USD is extending the rebound above 0.6700, erasing early losses. The US Dollar retreats amid a risk-on market profile and negative US Treasury yields. All eyes now remain on the RBA rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus in the Aussie. 

AUDUSD News

EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar

EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar

EUR/USD is perched at the upper end of the bull cycle that started at the end of September's business on the US Dollar's weakness. At 1.0507, the Euro is 0.12% on Tuesday so far and has climbed from a low of 1.0489 to a high of 1.0507.

EUR/USD News

Gold plummets below $1,770 as solid US Services PMI fuels hawkish Fed bets

Gold plummets below $1,770 as solid US Services PMI fuels hawkish Fed bets

Gold price has shifted its auction profile below the critical support of $1,770.0 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has been dragged below the cushion of $1,770.0 after surrendering the $1,780.00 support on Monday.

Gold News

Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November

Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November

Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.

Read more

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Hinting toward an end to its rate hike cycle? Premium

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Hinting toward an end to its rate hike cycle?

A majority of the economists foresee the RBA raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 bps from 2.85% to 3.10% at its December policy meeting, summing up to a total of 300 bps in rate increases in eight months.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures