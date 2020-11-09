EUR/USD: Bulls hesitate ahead of critical 1.2000 figure

The EUR/USD pair flirts with the 1.1900 figure as speculative interest is in an upbeat mood but the optimism fueled by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which reported an over 90% effectiveness in its COVID-19 vaccine, is not enough to push the shared currency higher, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“The optimism got boosted by news from Pfizer, as the pharmaceutical reported that its COVID-19 vaccine has over 90% effectiveness in preventing the disease. The dollar is up particularly against safe-haven rivals, while it trades unevenly against the so-called high-yielding currencies. EUR bulls seem unwilling to push the pair beyond the 1.1900 threshold.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD pair keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators have limited directional strength but hold well above their midlines.”
“The pair will likely maintain the current neutral tone, with spikes beyond 1.1900, probably being short-lived. The dollar may firm up during US trading hours, with a break below 1.1860 opening the door for a steeper decline.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
