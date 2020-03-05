- EUR supported by likely central bank divergence
- Coronavirus concerns-led risk-off knocks-off T-yields, US dollar.
- Markets eye fresh virus updates and US jobs data for fresh cues.
Having briefly regained the 1.12 handle in the last hour, EUR/USD is now seen consolidating the upside around the latter, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.
The yearly high of 1.1214 remains in sight for EUR/USD’s buyers, as unabated selling interest seen around the US dollar keeps them hopeful.
The greenback remains heavily offered across the board, hammered by another collapse in the US Treasury yields, as growing coronavirus cases in the US bolster the risk-off trading in the US equities the translates into increased demand for the US government bonds.
The 10-year Treasury yields are at a historic low below 0.920%, losing nearly 8% so far while the US dollar index drops 0.50% to hover near a new two-month low of 96.81.
Amid a panic across the US markets, investors are pricing in another Fed rate cut when the US central bank meets on March, 18th. The Fed shocked the markets earlier this week, by delivering a 50bps rate cut to battle the virus fallout on the economy.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) likely 50bps rate cut is still awaited, leaving a monetary policy divergence between both continents, benefiting the euro at the expense of the buck.
Markets are also weighing in the downbeat US macro news, as the focus now shifts towards the key US labor market report due on Friday for a fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.1137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0925
|Daily SMA50
|1.1034
|Daily SMA100
|1.106
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fast approaching yearly high above 1.12 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1200 amid broad US dollar weakness, as the market mood worsens due to the coronavirus crisis. Investors are worried after California announced an emergency and the disease continues spreading.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to regain 1.2950 amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is accelerating its advances towards 1.2950 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates amid coronavirus outbreak. Broad US dollar weakness amid falling US Treasury yields also aids the upside.
Stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more – Interview with Joel Kruger
Volatility has finally woken up and Joel Kruger, the founder of Market Punks, sees more action coming. In an interview with Yohay Elam, Kruger discusses the Federal Reserve's cuts, trends in EUR/USD, potential Gold rally, rising volatility, and also shares tips for traders.
Gold renews weekly top above $1660, as risk-off remains in vogue
Investors remain highly risk-averse and resort to protecting their capital in the traditional safe-haven gold, in the face of growing coronavirus risks and its negative economic fallout globally.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.