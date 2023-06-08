EUR/USD bulls eye 1.0730 despite firmer yields, hawkish Fed bets, focus on EU GDP, ECB concerns

- EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, defends previous rebound from weekly low.
- US Dollar fails to cheer hawkish Fed bets, upbeat yields amid mixed economic concerns.
- Sluggish sentiment prods Euro buyers as fears of recession, higher rates return to the table.
- Final readings of Eurozone Q1 GDP, US employment clues eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD renews intraday high around 1.0710 as bulls keep the reins for the second consecutive day amid early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to justify looming economic fears and upbeat US Treasury bond yields ahead of the revised readings of Eurozone first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Growing fears from the economic slowdown, as perceived from the latest downbeat statistics from the top-tier economies, weigh on the market sentiment and the EUR/USD price of late. Adding strength to the economic pessimism are the concerns surrounding higher interest rates from the headline central banks, especially after the latest hawkish surprises from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC).
On Wednesday, Germany’s Industrial Production (IP) improved to 0.3% MoM versus 0.6% market forecasts and -2.1% prior (revised) whereas the yearly growth figures ease to 1.6% from 2.3% (revised) previous readouts and 1.2% expected.
That said, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Isabelle Schnabel pushes back the recent dovish concerns by stating that the impact of our tighter monetary policy on inflation is expected to peak in 2024. However, ECB policymaker, Klaas Knot, said that prolonged monetary tightening might still lead to stress in financial markets, which in turn prod ECB hawks. The ECB Official also added, “Inflation expectations in markets seem optimistic.”
On a different page, the looming fears of a $1.0 bond issuance by the United States Treasury Department, due to the debt-ceiling deal, also prod the market sentiment and weigh on the bond price, as well as bolster the yields while putting a floor under the DXY.
It’s worth noting that the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report said that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand. Also acting as the negative for the EUR/USD is the latest increase in the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate hike in July increased, even as the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to keep the rates unchanged.
With this, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose the most in five weeks to 3.79% while the two-year counterpart marched to 4.52% at the latest. That said, the US 10-year bond coupons remain mostly unchanged at 3.79% by the press time whereas the two-year yields grind higher to 4.54% as we write. While portraying the market’s mood, Wall Street closed mixed and S&500 Futures struggle for clear directions.
Hence, uncertain markets allow the EUR/USD pair to benefit from the US Dollar’s retreat, down 0.10% intraday near 104.00 at the latest. However, the quote’s further upside hinges on the Eurozone Q1 GDP, US Initial Jobless Claims and the central bank chatters.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD rises within a one-week-old Pennant formation, currently between 1.0730 and 1.0670. That said, the Euro pair’s rebound from a five-month-old ascending support line joins the recently downbeat RSI (14) line, as well as an impending bull cross on the MACD, to keep buyers hopeful.
Also read: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls flex muscles within weekly Pennant around 1.0700
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0707
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0889
|Daily SMA100
|1.081
|Daily SMA200
|1.0512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
