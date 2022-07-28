- EUR/USD keeps the post-Fed upside well in place above 1.0200.
- Final EMU Consumer Confidence came at -27.0 in July.
- German Flash CPI, US Advanced Q2 GDP next of relevance.
The buying interest around the European currency remains well in place and motivates EUR/USD to return to the 1.0230 region on Thursday.
EUR/USD now looks to German data
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row following the FOMC event on Wednesday, where the Fed raised rates by 75 bps as widely expected.
However, Powell’s press conference unexpectedly showed a not-so-hawkish tone, particularly after signaling that the current fast pace of the normalization process could slow down at some point.
The current uptick in the pair comes in tandem with further recovery in the German 10y Bunds yields, which approach the key 2.00% level in the European morning.
In the euro docket, final figures saw the Consumer Confidence in the euro area at -27.0 in July, the Economic Sentiment at 99 (from 103.5) and the Industrial Sentiment at 3.5 (from 7). Later in the session, Germany’s flash inflation figures for the current month are due.
Across the Atlantic, all the attention will be on the release of the advanced Q2 GDP seconded by weekly Initial Claims.
What to look for around EUR
Euro bulls regain the upper hand and push EUR/USD further north of the 1.0200 hurdle in response to renewed upside traction following the FOMC event on Wednesday.
Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
On the negatives for the single currency emerges the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks somewhat propped up by lower sentiment readings and the renewed downtrend in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Thursday) – Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, Flash Q2 GDP, EMU Flash Inflation Rate, Advanced Q2 GDP (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of monetary conditions. Performance of the economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.10% at 1.0201 and a breakout of 1.0278 (weekly high July 21) would target 1.0435 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0615 (weekly high June 27). On the other hand, initial contention emerges at 1.0107 (weekly low July 26) seconded by 1.0000 (psychological level) and finally 0.9952 (2022 low July 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!