EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation

- EUR/USD seesaws near one-month high after rising the most in two weeks the previous day.
- US Dollar traces downbeat Treasury bond yields as SVB, Signature Bank fallout weigh on Fed bets.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid fears of looming financial market crisis.
- US inflation could offer immediate directions, firmer prints can put a floor under Euro prices.
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. That said, the Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
US Dollar Index (DXY) began the week’s trading on a back foot, printing a three-day south-run while declining the most in two months on Monday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies traced the US Treasury bond yields as hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) reverberates.
US 10-year Treasury bond yields slumped to the monthly low whereas the two-year counterpart marked above 13.0% daily slump amid a sudden shift in the market’s Fed bets due to the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank. “The two-year note's yield, which reflects interest rate move expectations, was on track for the biggest one-day drop since October 1987 in the wake of that fateful Black Monday stock market crash,” said Reuters.
That said, the Fed Fund Futures suggest the 80 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the end of 2023, versus a 50 bps rate hike in the next meeting expected previously. With this, the interest rate futures seem to ignore the latest jump in the US employment data and rather bear the burden of the position unwinding amid fears of another financial market crackdown.
Elsewhere, Wall Street closed mixed while Gold managed to remain firmer amid broad US Dollar weakness, as well as due to the metal’s traditional safe-haven status.
It should be noted that the US Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) undertook joint actions to tame the risks emanating from SVB and Signature Bank during the weekend. While announcing the plan, US President Joe Biden noted on Monday that investors in those banks will not be protected and reminded that "no one is above the law."
Moving on, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February will be important to watch for clear directions. However, major attention will be on the SVB and Signature Bank updates. “Amid this financial uncertainty, US February CPI data will be out tonight. The consensus is for core CPI to slow just 0.1ppt to 5.5% y/y. That would indicate progress in bringing inflation back to target is proving very slow. Combined with a hot February Nonfarm Payrolls print, and we retain our forecast for a 25bp FFR hike next week (and a peak of 5.5% in June),” said Analysts at the ANZ ahead of the US CPI release.
Also raed: US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm
Technical analysis
The first daily closing beyond the 50-DMA, around 1.0725 by the press time, keeps EUR/USD buyers hopeful of poking the mid-February swing high surrounding 1.0805.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86%
|Today daily open
|1.0637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0634
|Daily SMA50
|1.0722
|Daily SMA100
|1.0534
|Daily SMA200
|1.0326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0701
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
GBP/USD rises further, hits one-month highs near 1.2200
GBP/USD advanced further above 1.2150 and approached 1.2200, as the US Dollar Index tumbled by more than 1%. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure as investors expect a softer Federal Reserve amid SVB turmoil. Key reports ahead: UK employment and US inflation.
Gold scales above $1,910 as SVB fallout limits Fed’s tightening pace
Gold has refreshed its five-week high at $1,914.70 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a three-day winning streak and is expected to continue its upside momentum as a sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue a lower pace of policy tightening if not halt the restrictive regime.
Maker deploys “emergency DAI parameter change” proposal following SVB collapse
The ongoing instability in the financial sector impacted what is considered to be one of the safest asset types in the crypto market. Stablecoins took a hit over the weekend following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest US bank failures.
The Fed faces an even more difficult task amid financial system turmoil
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank since Friday, March 10, the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, have sent shock-waves through the financial system.