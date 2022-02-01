EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed

- EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late.
- Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals.
- German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.
- Germany’s Retail Sales and final prints of Markit PMIs may entertain traders ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.1240 during three-day uptrend heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the currency major pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid inactive markets ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.09% intraday around 96.55 after portraying the biggest daily loss in a month. The greenback bears are likely to have benefited from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker’s hesitance in supporting the rate hike trajectory, despite conveying inflation fears. Among the key Fed speakers were Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Kansas City Fed President Esther George, not to forget Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly.
Additionally, comments from the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, suggesting the global inflation is seen receding over the next two years as central banks normalize monetary policy settings, also seem to have favored EUR/USD bulls of late.
Elsewhere, easing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine tussles, as per the latest news suggesting Moscow’s written report to the US, contrast the Reuters news that the US weighs more troops to Eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert, to challenge the market sentiment.
On Monday, Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices rose past 4.7% forecast to 5.1% YoY whereas the preliminary readings of the Eurozone Q4 GDP matched 4.47% expectations with 4.6% YoY figures.
Looking forward, German Retail Sales for December, expected -0.6% YoY versus -2.9% prior, will entertain EUR/USD traders ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for January, expected 57.5 versus 58.7 prior, for immediate direction. However, major attention will be given to the Fedspeak and developments concerning Russia.
Read: ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bulls extend an upside break of a two-week-old descending trend line, around 1.1220 by the press time, to aim for the 1.1305-15 resistance zone comprising the 50-DMA and 21-DMA.
During the run-up, early January swing lows near 1.1275 may offer intermediate halts whereas November 2021 low near 1.1185 acts as an additional downside filter.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.1235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1318
|Daily SMA50
|1.1307
|Daily SMA100
|1.1445
|Daily SMA200
|1.1692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1248
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1347
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1121
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.
GBP/USD meets critical resistance ahead of BoE
GBP/USD is at a crossroads on the charts as traders get set for the BoE. There are hawkish expectations that have been priced into sterling but the improving trend in net GBP positions has come to an abrupt halt, as analysts at Rabobank explained in a note on Tuesday.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area Premium
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base
XRP price suffered a fatal crash along with other altcoins in the crypto space on January 21. While many cryptocurrencies have recovered, Ripple seems to be devoid of volatility as it forms a base. XRP price has been testing the $0.604 barrier for roughly ten days.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.