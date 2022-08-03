- EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in one week around short-term key support line.
- China’s Caixin Services PMI, mixed comments from the Fed policymakers favor corrective pullback.
- Sino-American tussles over Taiwan, fears of Fed’s aggression keep bears hopeful.
- EU Retail Sales, US ISM Services PMI will decorate the calendar.
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh the intraday high near 1.0195 while reversing the previous day’s pullback from the monthly top. In doing so, the major currency pair respects the latest shift in the market’s sentiment during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
Although the US-China tussles over the Taiwan issue have been challenging the risk appetite, the recently firmer prints of China’s Caixin Services PMI for July appeared to have recalled the EUR/USD buyers ahead of multiple data from Europe and the US. That said, the private services gauge from the dragon nation rose to 55.5 versus 48 expected and 54.5 prior. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.15% intraday while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop three basis points (bps) to 2.71% at the latest.
Additionally, keeping the EUR/USD buyers hopeful are the mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. , St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard rejected US recession fears while favoring the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike. Also, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that she is looking for incoming data to decide if they can downshift the rate hikes or continues at the current pace, as reported by Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans showed support for a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike for the September policy meeting if inflation does not improve, as reported by Reuters. Furthermore, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, on the other hand, said she does not think the country is suffering a recession, adding that the labor market is in great shape. On inflation, however, she noted that it has not decreased "at all."
Previously, China’s warnings to the US to not play with the Taiwan card and promises to punish Taipei independence supporters, as well as blocking natural sand exports to the Asian economy, seemed to have spoiled the mood and drowned the US dollar.
It should be noted that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest communication suggesting economic improvement in the bloc also might have favored the EUR/USD rebound. “The fiscal support provided to the euro area economies amidst the Russia-Ukraine war is boosting the bloc’s GDP while temporarily lowering inflation,” said the ECB in its pre-release of monthly bulletin per Bloomberg.
Looking forward, German trade numbers for June will join the final readings of July PMIs for the Eurozone and the bloc’s Retail Sales for June to entertain EUR/USD bulls ahead of the US Factory Orders for June and ISM Services PMI for July. Given the recent market optimism, the pair may witness further advances should the region’s data arrive as positive.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD clings to an upward sloping support line from July 14, around 1.0180 at the latest. However, the corrective pullback needs validation from the 21-day EMA level surrounding 1.0225 to mark another attempt to cross the fortnight-old horizontal resistance area near 1.0275-80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0192
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.0166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0158
|Daily SMA50
|1.0407
|Daily SMA100
|1.0588
|Daily SMA200
|1.095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0150 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is clinging to gains above 1.0150, as the US dollar pulls back amid a brief recovery in risk sentiment. Investors assess ramifications of US Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid Chinese military threats. EU/US Services PMI eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE
GBP/USD is turning south below 1.2200, stalling its rebound, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. UK/US Services PMIs coming up next.
Gold: Will it crack $1,792 resistance? US-China woes in focus
Gold price resumes the uptrend amid a weaker US dollar, risk-recovery. The US Treasury yields falter again amid ongoing US-China tensions. XAU/USD bulls regain momentum to test the 50 DMA hurdle at $1,792.
Is this sign of a local bottom before Dogecoin price rallies 15%?
Dogecoin price has completed its liquidity objective and is looking ready to move higher. This development could allow traders to realize short-term gains if played correctly.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!