EUR/USD’s inability to capitalize on the intraday move beyond a one-year-old descending trend-channel suggests that the recent bullish run might have already started losing, in the opinion of Haresh Menghani from FXStreet.
Key quotes
“Slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart support prospects for some long-unwinding trade.”
“Some near-term fall, back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA near the 1.1100 mark, now looks a distinct possibility. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should remain limited near 100-day SMA support near the 1.1055 region.”
“On the flip side, the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.1180 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2556-1.0778 downfall, around the 1.1200 mark, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Biden leads in Super Tuesday
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, off the highs. The US dollar is gaining ground as centrist Biden leads in the Democrats' Super Tuesday." Coronavirus headlines, the Fed cut and critical US figures are all eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
GBP/USD is battling 1.28 as the US dollar edges up after Biden's lead in Super Tuesday and as the world is following coronavirus headlines. UK final Services PMI and Brexit developments are eyed.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.