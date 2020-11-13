Analysts at Danske Bank see the EUR/USD pair around 1.20 in three months but longer-term they consider the USD as still ‘the winner’ and forecast 1.16 in twelve months.
“Upside risks to take us above 1.20 include the EU proving to be an engine of world growth and/or the Fed credibly committing to inflation overshooting (which it has not as of today). The combination of positive progress across US fiscal policy, Brexit, the coronavirus situation and global growth may culminate by year end. If so, we could see a new test of 1.20.”
“We see scope for a move to 1.20 near term, if the stars align as discussed above. We have lowered our 6M-12M projections 1-3 figures on valuation headwinds and fading support from the Chinese credit cycle. Note that December holds an unusual number of events that we expect to define risks and direction for EUR/USD as we go in to 2021. Until we see a firm change in the macro narrative, EUR/USD is a 1.15-1.19 range.”
EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 77 points.
GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900
Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data
Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.