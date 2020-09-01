EUR/USD: Bull trend resumes, 1.2145/55 next major resistance – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has resumed its uptrend as trades with 0.31% gains at 1.1971 after hitting fresh 2020 highs of 1.1998 earlier on in the Asian session. Analysts at Credit Suisse see next resistance at 1.2014 ahead of the 1.2145/55 core objective. On the flip side, support is seen at 1.1966, then at 1.1884.

Key quotes

“Immediate resistance is seen at the potential near-term trendline from late July at 1.2014 and above here is needed to see the immediate momentum stay higher with resistance seen at 1.2050/61 next, ahead of our core and long -held objective of 1.2145/55 - the ‘neckline’ to the 2018 top and 78.6% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend. We look for this to then cap at first for a fresh consolidation phase.”

“Big picture, we continue to see the trend higher and above 1.2155 in due course can see the ‘measured base objective’ at 1.2355 and eventually we think 1.2518/98, which we expect to remain a major barrier.”

“Support moves to 1.1966 initially, then 1.1925/22, with 1.1884 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a deeper pullback, but with support then expected at 1.1850.”