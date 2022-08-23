EUR/USD builds a cushion around 0.9940, downside looks likely ahead of German/US PMIs

- A subdued pullback in the EUR/USD pair may turn into a fresh bearish impulsive wave sooner.
- A downbeat release of Germany's PMI will strengthen the odds of a recession.
- Germany's Manufacturing PMI is declining consecutively since February this year.
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to build a base around 0.9940 after a vertical decline on Monday. The major has auctioned in a narrow range of 0.9933-0.9950 in the Asian session but is likely to deliver a downside break on lower expectations for Germany’s PMI data. On Monday, the asset recorded severe losses after losing the magical figure of 1.0000.
According to the preliminary estimates, the German S&P Global/BME Manufacturing PMI data will land at 48.3, lower than the prior release of 49.3. Also, the Services PMI is seen downbeat at 49 vs. the former print of 49.7. It is worth noting that Germany is a core member of the European Union (EU) and declining Germany PMI will have a significant impact on the shared currency.
Also, investors should be aware of the fact that the Manufacturing PMI is declining consecutively since February this year. And more downside in the economic data would bolster the odds of a recession in Germany. Apart from that, Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days in August to run the unscheduled maintenance under the Baltic Sea to Germany. The unexpected natural gas supply cut to Germany from Nord Stream 1 pipeline will accelerate the imbalance of the energy demand-supply mechanism and may drag the shared currency.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance in the Asian session. The asset is expected to remain sideways ahead of the US PMI data. As per the estimates, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will land at 51.5, lower than the prior print of 52.2. Contrary to that, the Services PMI will improve substantially to 49.1 vs. the former figure of 47.3.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9942
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0181
|Daily SMA50
|1.0267
|Daily SMA100
|1.0467
|Daily SMA200
|1.0854
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0047
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD builds a cushion around 0.9940, downside looks likely ahead of German/US PMIs
A subdued pullback in the EUR/USD pair may turn into a fresh bearish impulsive wave sooner. A downbeat release of Germany's PMI will strengthen the odds of a recession. Germany's Manufacturing PMI is declining consecutively since February this year.
GBP/USD rebounds from yearly low towards 1.1800 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD portrays short-covering moves after declining to the lowest levels since March 2020. Hopes of UK-EU deal of Northern Ireland Protocol, amid rising cost of living crisis, also underpin corrective pullback. Cable may print kneejerk reaction in case of strong UK PMIs, bears have higher chances of ruling.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo, recession fears could aid the dead cat bounce Premium
Gold price is in the green for the first time in seven days, as the bulls attempt a tepid recovery from three-week lows of $1,728 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar so far this Tuesday. Risk-off flows extend amid expectations of Germany confirming a recession sooner (than later).
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!