EUR/USD breaks out of the descending wedge formation on the 4-hour chart

- EUR/USD trades 0.76% higher on Monday as dollar weakness kicks in.
- The price has just broken out of the 4-hour wedge price pattern.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The US dollar has been trading well today but it has been more of a function of USD weakness. EUR/USD has been a great performing pair over the last month or so rising 3.31%.
On a technical note, the main feature on the chart is the descending wedge pattern. The pattern has now been broken to the upside but only just. The price also broke through the 4-hour 55 period Exponential Moving Average. The market has been making some lower highs and lower lows but the previous wave high has now been broken. So back to bullish mode for the pair.
The MACD indicator is now mixed, the histogram has moved into the green but the signal lines are still below the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index has pushed above the 50 line and now positive territory and there is still room to move to the upside.
Over the coming sessions, the main support level will be the wave low of 1.1168 and the resistance zone on the upside is 1.1285. Beyond that 1.1350 also looks like it could be sticky but if the bulls can break through there then the bull run is certainly back on.
Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.126
|Today Daily Change
|0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1.1177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.12
|Daily SMA50
|1.1002
|Daily SMA100
|1.0987
|Daily SMA200
|1.1029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1353
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1168
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.6900 ahead of key macroeconomic data
The Australian dollar is among the best performers at the beginning of the week, underpinned by rising gold prices and the dollar’s broad weakness. Australian PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near its daily highs, remains within familiar levels
The EUR/USD pair is up for the day around 1.1260, as the greenback fell out of investor’s sight. New coronavirus cases in the US raising at an alarming pace, according to Texas governor.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
Ethereum bounces 7% to $245, Bitcoin climbs to $9,500
The biggest gainer in the past 24 hours is DigiByte with a 23% bull move to $0.02 and almost $50 million trading volume thanks to the listing on Binance.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.