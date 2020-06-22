EUR/USD breaks out of the descending wedge formation on the 4-hour chart

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD trades 0.76% higher on Monday as dollar weakness kicks in.
  • The price has just broken out of the 4-hour wedge price pattern.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The US dollar has been trading well today but it has been more of a function of USD weakness. EUR/USD has been a great performing pair over the last month or so rising 3.31%. 

On a technical note, the main feature on the chart is the descending wedge pattern. The pattern has now been broken to the upside but only just. The price also broke through the 4-hour 55 period Exponential Moving Average. The market has been making some lower highs and lower lows but the previous wave high has now been broken. So back to bullish mode for the pair. 

The MACD indicator is now mixed, the histogram has moved into the green but the signal lines are still below the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index has pushed above the 50 line and now positive territory and there is still room to move to the upside.

Over the coming sessions, the main support level will be the wave low of 1.1168 and the resistance zone on the upside is 1.1285. Beyond that 1.1350 also looks like it could be sticky but if the bulls can break through there then the bull run is certainly back on.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.126
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 1.1177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.12
Daily SMA50 1.1002
Daily SMA100 1.0987
Daily SMA200 1.1029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1254
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1353
Previous Weekly Low 1.1168
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1201
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1286
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retakes 0.6900 ahead of key macroeconomic data

AUD/USD retakes 0.6900 ahead of key macroeconomic data

The Australian dollar is among the best performers at the beginning of the week, underpinned by rising gold prices and the dollar’s broad weakness. Australian PMIs coming up next.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD settles near its daily highs, remains within familiar levels

EUR/USD settles near its daily highs, remains within familiar levels

The EUR/USD pair is up for the day around 1.1260, as the greenback fell out of investor’s sight. New coronavirus cases in the US raising at an alarming pace, according to Texas governor.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.

Gold News

Ethereum bounces 7% to $245, Bitcoin climbs to $9,500

Ethereum bounces 7% to $245, Bitcoin climbs to $9,500

The biggest gainer in the past 24 hours is DigiByte with a 23% bull move to $0.02 and almost $50 million trading volume thanks to the listing on Binance. 

Read more

WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs

WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs

Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures