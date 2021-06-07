EUR/USD breaks higher and rises toward 1.2200

The rally of the last two days of EUR/USD pushed the price back above the 20-day moving average that stands at 1.2175. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 1.2200 followed by 1.2225. A daily close above 1.2230 would point to further gains. On the flip side, a slide under 1.2150 would negate the current reversion, leaving the 1.2100 area exposed.

US yields are at fresh daily lows, with the 10-year yield at 1.56%, far from the daily high of 1.58%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.31% and the Nasdaq by 0.08%. Despite the deterioration in risk sentiment, the dollar remained under pressure.

As of writing, EUR/USD trades at daily highs at 1.2195, almost a hundred pips above Friday’s. The rebound took place amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. The greenback has been unable to recover from the NFP report released on Friday that triggered a slide.

The EUR/USD traded during most of the day in a small range and broke to the upside during the American session and climbed toward 1.2200. The euro is now rising for the second day in a row versus the US dollar and is back above the 20-day moving average.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.