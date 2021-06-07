EUR/USD breaks higher and rises toward 1.2200

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY drops back under 90.00 as US yields slide.  
  • EUR/USD rises back above the 20-day moving average.

The EUR/USD traded during most of the day in a small range and broke to the upside during the American session and climbed toward 1.2200. The euro is now rising for the second day in a row versus the US dollar and is back above the 20-day moving average.

As of writing, EUR/USD trades at daily highs at 1.2195, almost a hundred pips above Friday’s. The rebound took place amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. The greenback has been unable to recover from the NFP report released on Friday that triggered a slide.

US yields are at fresh daily lows, with the 10-year yield at 1.56%, far from the daily high of 1.58%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.31% and the Nasdaq by 0.08%. Despite the deterioration in risk sentiment, the dollar remained under pressure.

EUR/USD back above the 20-SMA

The rally of the last two days of EUR/USD pushed the price back above the 20-day moving average that stands at 1.2175. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 1.2200 followed by 1.2225. A daily close above 1.2230 would point to further gains. On the flip side, a slide under 1.2150 would negate the current reversion, leaving the 1.2100 area exposed.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2187
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2177
Daily SMA50 1.2049
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2186
Previous Daily Low 1.2104
Previous Weekly High 1.2254
Previous Weekly Low 1.2104
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2037
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2282

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

