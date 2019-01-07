EUR/USD breaks consolidation range and drops below 1.1300 as US Dollar strengthens

- DXY up 0.65%, extends gains on the best day in months.
- EUR/USD finally moves out of the 1.1360 area with a bearish breakout.
The EUR/USD pair dropped further during the American session on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. As of writing trades at 1.1287, the lowest since June 21 and down 80 pips from yesterday’s close, having the worst day since March.
The key driver has been a stronger US Dollar. It benefited after the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi on Saturday. They agreed to restart trade talks and boosted risk appetite and weakened the demand from US bonds. Over the last hours, US stocks moved off daily highs, but the greenback kept rising.
The DXY is at the highest in a week, at 96.80, up 0.70%. Market participant lowered rate hike expectations from the Fed. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures pricing data show rising odds of a 25 basis point cut in July but diminishing odds of a 50 bp cut, compared to Friday.
More losses ahead?
The daily chart shows EUR/USD breaking a range and decisively to the downside and back below the 200 and 20-day moving averages. While the main trend could still point to the upside, technical indicators favor further losses with momentum below 100 the RSI turning south.
Around 1.1280 there is a potential support area and below the is 1.1250. On the upside, the Euro could face now resistance at 1.1300 and above 1.1340/45 could become a strong barrier again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 on broad dollar’s strength
The greenback maintains its dominance across the FX board following an upbeat June ISM Manufacturing PMI. EUR/USD tests levels below 1.1300 for the first time in almost two weeks.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.