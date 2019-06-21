EUR/USD breaks above 1.1350 and jumps to 3-months highs

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar resumes the decline and boosts EUR/USD to fresh cycle highs. 
  • Technicals add more strength to the rally after breaking previous monthly highs. 

The EUR/USD pair rose further and climbed to 1.1367, the highest since March 22. It is holding near the top, with the bullish tone intact, and rising for the third-day in-a-row. From Wednesday’s low, it gained 180 pips. 

The key fact about the latest run higher was the breakout of the 1.1350 area (previous June high). The Euro gained more strength above and it also rose back above the 200-day simple moving average for the first time since April 2018. 

Technicals and a slide of the US Dollar across the board appear to be the key driver behind. Rate cut expectation from the Fed triggered a rally of majors against the US dollar that is still going. The greenback tracked by the DXY, is falling 0.40%, at 96.25, the lowest since March.

After FOMC, focus on inflation and trade war

On a weekly basis, the Euro could post the highest close since January. EZ economic data and Fed rate cut expectations supported the rally over the last five days. Next week in the EZ, the key economic number will be inflation and also in the US with the PCE core.

 On the geopolitical front, “all eyes will be on the G20 Xi-Trump meeting next week, but even if both leaders are open to resuming talks, there are many bridges to cross before a deal is struck. We're confident that a resolution will eventually be reached though, which limits the need for agressive Fed rate cuts”, said ING analysts. The outcome could weigh on market sentiment

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1361
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.1295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1233
Daily SMA50 1.1217
Daily SMA100 1.1263
Daily SMA200 1.1353
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1318
Previous Daily Low 1.1226
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1427

 


 

 

