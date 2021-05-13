EUR/USD: Break below 1.2058/52 to clear the way for a retest of key support at 1.1999/1.1986 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has suffered a sharp setback. Below 1.2058/52, the pair would warn of a retest of key price and retracement support at 1.1999/86, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Resistance is seen at 1.2110/14

“Beneath 1.2058/52 would be seen marking a break to clear the way for a test of what we see as more important support at 1.1999/86 – the early May low and 38.2% retracement of the March/May rally.”

“Only below 1.1999/86 would warn of a more important top (and a possible even larger ‘head & shoulders’ top for further weakness to the 200-day average at 1.1954 initially, then 1.1943/42.”

“Resistance is seen at 1.2110/14 initially, with a break above 1.2152 needed to reassert an upward bias for strength back to 1.2182/85, then what we expect to be tougher resistance at the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 fall and February high at 1.2212/43, where we will look for a fresh cap.”