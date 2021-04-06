EUR/USD: Break above 1.1840 to open the door towards the 1.1940 mark

The EUR/USD pair is trading near fresh daily highs in the 1.1830 price zone as bulls are encouraged by easing yields. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, EUR/USD advances in the near-term could continue beyond 1.1900.

EU April Sentix Investor Confidence printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected

“Europe published April Sentix Investor Confidence, which printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected. The unemployment rate in the EU remained at 8.3% in February, missing the expected 8.1%. The US will publish later today April IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism and February JOLTS Job Openings.”

“The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope, providing dynamic resistance at 1.1840. A steady advance beyond this last should open the doors for further gains in the upcoming sessions towards 1.1940.”