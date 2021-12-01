EUR/USD: Break above 1.1380 would be a surprise and open up 1.1440 – ING

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell has throws the dollar around. Powell testifies again today and similar remarks could set 1.1380 as the top of the range for the EUR/USD pair, according to economists at ING.
1.1380 in EUR/USD is a key chart point
“Powell's remarks did sound like a deliberate policy shift on Tuesday and it would therefore seem unlikely that he rows back on them at today's hearing. Similar remarks can help cement 1.1380 as the top of the range – meaning 1.1180-1.1380 could be the range for coming weeks.”
“A break above 1.1380 would be a surprise and open up 1.1440 then 1.1500.”
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low. France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK. UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar.
Gold surrenders intraday gains, seems vulnerable below $1,780
Fears over the new Omicron variant assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising Fed rate hike bets, rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the precious metal.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
